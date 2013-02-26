FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-UK CBI Feb retail sales balance undershoots forecasts
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 26, 2013 / 11:01 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-UK CBI Feb retail sales balance undershoots forecasts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Following is a table of results (percentage balances -- difference between number replying positively and negatively to questions):

REPORTED ACTIVITY

2013----------2012-----------------------------

Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug

RETAILING VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES REPORTED

+8 +17 +19 +33 +30 +6 -3

VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES - 3-MONTH MOVING AVERAGE

+13 +15 +27 +23 +11 +5 +17

VOLUME OF ORDERS PLACED ON SUPPLIERS

-19 +15 +13 +16 +4 +2 -11

VOLUME OF SALES FOR TIME OF YEAR

-20 +1 -18 -15 -7 -22 -27

VOLUME OF STOCKS RELATIVE TO EXPECTED DEMAND

+9 +5 +9 +27 +15 +4 +12

EXPECTED ACTIVITY

2013-----------------2012-------------------------

Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept

EXPECTED VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES

+9 +13 +10 +25 +27 +15 +6

EXPECTED VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES - 3-MTH MOVING AVG

+11 +11 +21 +22 +16 +8 +14

EXPECTED VOLUME OF ORDERS PLACED ON SUPPLIERS

-19 +1 0 +11 0 -2 -8

EXPECTED VOLUME OF SALES FOR TIME OF YEAR

-5 -7 -6 -1 -4 -11 -15

EXPECTED VOLUME OF STOCKS RELATIVE TO EXPECTED DEMAND

+6 +2 +10 +13 +9 +7 +10

QUARTERLY QUESTIONS

2013---2012-------------

Feb Nov Aug May

Imports +8 +16 +5 +14

Selling prices--reported +40 +25 +31 +54

Selling prices--expected +33 +24 +32 +53

Employment--reported -7 +7 -25 +12

Employment--expected -1 +9 -12 +7

Investment intentions -7 -12 -13 -8

Business situation +12 +7 -17 +3

The survey was conducted between Jan. 24 and Feb. 13 and was based on 70 retailers.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.