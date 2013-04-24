FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-UK retail sales weaker than expected in April -CBI
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 24, 2013 / 10:01 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-UK retail sales weaker than expected in April -CBI

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) - The Confederation of British Industry published its monthly Distributive Trades survey of the retail sector on Wednesday. Following is a table of results (percentage balances -- difference between number replying positively and negatively to questions):

REPORTED ACTIVITY

2013-----------------2012-------------------

Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept

RETAILING VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES REPORTED

-1 0 +8 +17 +19 +33 +30 +6

VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES - 3-MONTH MOVING AVERAGE

-1 +2 +13 +15 +27 +23 +11 +5

VOLUME OF ORDERS PLACED ON SUPPLIERS

-12 -1 -19 +15 +13 +16 +4 +2

VOLUME OF SALES FOR TIME OF YEAR

-27 -20 -20 +1 -18 -15 -7 -22

VOLUME OF STOCKS RELATIVE TO EXPECTED DEMAND

+23 +23 +9 +5 +9 +27 +15 +4

EXPECTED ACTIVITY

2013------------------------2012-------------

May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct

EXPECTED VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES

-6 +15 +9 +13 +10 +25 +27 +15

EXPECTED VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES - 3-MTH MOVING AVG

+5 +6 +11 +11 +21 +22 +16 +8

EXPECTED VOLUME OF ORDERS PLACED ON SUPPLIERS

-15 +7 -19 +1 0 +11 0 -2

EXPECTED VOLUME OF SALES FOR TIME OF YEAR

-11 -1 -5 -7 -6 -1 -4 -11

EXPECTED VOLUME OF STOCKS RELATIVE TO EXPECTED DEMAND

+10 +14 +6 +2 +10 +13 +9 +7

The survey was conducted between March 26 and April 10 and was based on 62 retailers.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.