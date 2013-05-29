TABLE-UK retail sales weaker than expected in May - CBI

LONDON, May 29 (Reuters) - The Confederation of British Industry published its monthly Distributive Trades survey of the retail sector on Wednesday. Following is a table of results (percentage balances -- difference between number replying positively and negatively to questions):
REPORTED ACTIVITY
-------2013------------------------2012---------
May Apr March Feb Jan Dec Nov
RETAILING VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES REPORTED
-11 -1 0 +8 +17 +19 +33
VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES - 3-MONTH MOVING AVERAGE
-6 -4 +2 +13 +15 +27 +23
VOLUME OF ORDERS PLACED ON SUPPLIERS
-25 -12 -1 -19 +15 +13 +16
VOLUME OF SALES FOR TIME OF YEAR
-17 -27 -20 -20 +1 -18 -15
VOLUME OF STOCKS RELATIVE TO EXPECTED DEMAND
+11 +23 +23 +9 +5 +9 +27
EXPECTED ACTIVITY
-------2013-------------------------------2012---
June May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec
EXPECTED VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES
+10 -6 +15 +9 +13 +10 +25
EXPECTED VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES - 3-MTH MOVING AVG
+2 +6 +6 +11 +11 +21 +22
EXPECTED VOLUME OF ORDERS PLACED ON SUPPLIERS
-15 -15 +7 -19 +1 0 +11
EXPECTED VOLUME OF SALES FOR TIME OF YEAR
-3 -11 -1 -5 -7 -6 -1
EXPECTED VOLUME OF STOCKS RELATIVE TO EXPECTED DEMAND
+6 +10 +14 +6 +2 +10 +13
QUARTERLY QUESTIONS
-----2013-------2012-----
May Feb Nov Aug
Imports +2 +8 +16 +5
Selling prices--reported +43 +40 +25 +31
Selling prices--expected +35 +33 +24 +32
Employment--reported 0 -7 +7 -25
Employment--expected +7 -1 +9 -12
Investment intentions -23 -7 -12 -13
Business situation +10 +12 +7 -17