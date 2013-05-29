FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK retail sales fall unexpectedly in May - CBI
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 29, 2013 / 10:02 AM / in 4 years

UK retail sales fall unexpectedly in May - CBI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 29 (Reuters) - British retail sales fell this month at their fastest pace in more than a year, a survey by the Confederation of British Industry showed on Wednesday.

The sales balance of the CBI’s monthly distributive trades survey dropped to -11 from -1 in April. Analysts had forecast a reading of +3.

However, retailers were optimistic the situation would improve and the expected sales balance for June rose to +10.

“Retail sales growth has weakened since the start of the year as households continue to feel the pinch with wages failing to keep pace with the cost of living,” said Barry Williams, chief merchandising officer for food of Asda and chairwoman of the CBI panel.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.