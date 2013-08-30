FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-UK mortgage approvals up more than forecast in July
#Bank of England
August 30, 2013 / 8:32 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-UK mortgage approvals up more than forecast in July

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The Bank of England released the following data for consumer credit and M4 money supply on Friday (previous data in brackets): NUMBER OF MORTGAGE APPROVALS

JULY JUNE FORECAST

60,624* 58,238 (57,667) 59,000 LENDING TO INDIVIDUALS (NET CHANGE IN BLN STG):

JULY JUNE FORECAST Total lending 1.3 1.4 (1.5) n/f Secured on dwellings 0.7 1.0 (1.0) 1.1 Consumer credit 0.6 0.4 (0.5) 0.6 - of which credit card 0.2 0.3 (0.3) n/f LENDING TO NON-FINANCIAL BUSINESSES (NET CHANGE IN BLN STG)

JULY JUNE

Total lending 0.5** -1.3 (-1.3)

-of which SMEs -0.9 0.2 (0.2) FINAL M4 MONEY SUPPLY (PCT):

JULY JUNE M4 mth/mth (sa) 0.6 0.1 (0.1)

yr/yr 1.8 1.5 (1.5) M4 excluding intermediate other financial companies

mth/mth (sa) 0.3 0.4 (0.3)

yr/yr 4.5 5.0 (5.0) * Highest number of mortgage approvals for house purchase since March 2008 ** First monthly rise in business lending since January

