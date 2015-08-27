Uniqa confirms outlook, H1 pretax profit up 5.2

VIENNA, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Austrian insurer Uniqa confirmed its full-year outlook on Thursday after pretax profit in the first half of the year rose by 5.2 percent to 190.8 million euros ($216.6 million) and premiums written jumped by 13.5 percent to 3.55 billion euros.

Its combined ratio -- a measure of profitability in the property and casualty segments -- improved in the first half, shrinking to 97.1 percent from 98.4 percent a year ago due to lower losses, the company said in a statement.

Uniqa also confirmed it expected pretax profit for the full-year to come in between 425 million euros and 450 million euros. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker, editing by William Hardy)