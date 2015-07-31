BRIEF-Lloyds says plan to return capital will help UK share sale

July 31 (Reuters) -

Lloyds banking group cfo says look to return surplus capital above core capital of about 13 percent

* Lloyds banking group cfo says says plan to return capital can ‘only help’ in terms of share sale

* Lloyds banking group ceo says dividend plan makes bank clearly more attractive ahead of share sale

* Selling ‘will not be another ppi’

* Lloyds banking group ceo says proper timeline on ppi compensation would be a 'positive thing'