July 21 (Reuters) - Interview

* Unilever CFO says weak sterling increases costs of imported goods on uk business, but also reduces domestic hq costs

* Unilever CFO says keeping full-year sales growth target of 3-5 percent

* Unilever cfo says still sees full year margin improvement in historical range of 30-40 bps Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Martinne Geller)