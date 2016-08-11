FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Coca-Cola HBC comments on outlook, investment
August 11, 2016 / 7:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Coca-Cola HBC comments on outlook, investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola HBC:

* CEO says expects volume to improve in 2h, helped by one additional selling day and new marketing plans

* CEO says Nigeria sales should still grow mid-to-high single-digit rate this year, as conditions normalise following naira devaluataion

* Says to spend 48 million euros this year in restructuring, up from prior target of 35 million euros

* Says pulling spending in Russia, Nigeria forward to '16 instead of '17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Martinne Geller)

