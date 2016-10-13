FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Unilever CFO says confident Tesco dispute to end soon
October 13, 2016 / 8:00 AM / in a year

BRIEF-Unilever CFO says confident Tesco dispute to end soon

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Unilever Plc CFO on an analyst conference call:

* Unilever CFO says overall prices in the UK should start to increase to offset weak sterling

* Unilever CFO says price growth in Latin America to moderate and volume to turn positive next year

* Unilever CFO says if foreign exchange rates for year stay as they are now, company would see 5 percent hit on topline, 3-4 percent hit on bottom line

* Unilever CFO says not expecting market improvement in fourth quarter

* Unilever CFO repeats savings goals

* Unilever CFO says decline of spreads business in North America has slowed due to improved execution

* Says there are “many options” about the future of spreads business but won’t speculate on them

* Says confident disagreement w/ Tesco will end quickly

* Says price increases in UK have landed with other retailers

* Says UK price increases are substantially less than company would need to fully recoup impact of higher costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Martinne Geller)

