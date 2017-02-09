Feb 9 Tate & Lyle Plc

* Tate & Lyle CFO says forex tailwind still around 40 million pounds on bottom line for year

* Tate & Lyle CFO says "modest" increase to performance means a few percentage points

* Tate & Lyle CEO says too early to detail impact of possible changes to NAFTA on business

* Tate & Lyle CEO says if tariffs were introduced, it could impact export margins, but impact likely manageable