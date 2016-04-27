BRIEF-GSK CEO expects successor to be named towards end of 2016

April 27 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline Chief Executive Andrew Witty told reporters:

* Ceo says expects naming of new ceo towards end of this year

* Ceo says making more rapid progress on consumer margins than initially planned

* Ceo says price for ada scid gene therapy will be significantly less expensive than for other such therapies

* Ceo says expects to grow respiratory business this year, driven by new products

* Ceo says earliest window for u.s. generic advair competition q2 2017

* Ceo says sees m&a as tactical opportunity but not central to strategy

* Ceo says brexit concerns not affecting staff recruitment

* Ceo says u.s. drug pricing pressure won’t ease after election Further company coverage: (Reporting by UK bureau)