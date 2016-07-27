FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-GSK CEO: UK competitive post-Brexit but questions over drug regulation, science
July 27, 2016 / 11:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-GSK CEO: UK competitive post-Brexit but questions over drug regulation, science

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline CEO told reporters:

* Ceo says board looking at internal and external candidates to be new ceo, decision around end year

* Ceo says sees reopening of conversations on drug pricing in europe and u.s. in 2017

* Ceo says sees evolution on drug pricing, changes to more outcomes-based models likely in 2018 and 2019

* Ceo says fundamental competitiveness of uk remains exactly the same as before brexit vote

* Ceo says q2 tends to be weaker quarter for consumer business, still expects margin to get to 20 percent mid term

* Ceo says expectation is that EMA will move from london, "somewhat concerned" that may bring disruption

* Ceo says risk of scientific brain drain post-brexit is "question-mark we should all be concerned about" Further company coverage: (Reporting by UK bureau)

