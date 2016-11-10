BRIEF-Fitch : Currency demonetisation likely to hurt Indian homebuilders' sales
Nov 10 Astrazeneca executives comment to reporters after Q3 results:
* R&D executive says overall survival data from Mystic lung cancer trial expected in 2018, PFS data seen first half 2017
* CEO says U.S. price pressure won't go away with Trump presidency
* CEO says hopes any replacement to Obamacare will promote innovation in medicine
* CEO says confident of resuming enrolment in head and neck cancer drug trials after pause due to bleeding cases
* CFO says Saudi Arabia healthcare cuts hurt Symbicort in Q3 because company no.1 in respiratory medicine in country
* CEO says expects return to growth in second half of 2017, no drug patent expiries 2018-24 Further company coverage: (Reporting by UK bureau)
HONG KONG, Nov 10 Hypermarket operator Sun Art Retail Group Ltd on Thursday posted a 1 percent gain in net profit for the first nine months, as it faced intense competition from rapidly growing e-commerce platforms.
FRANKFURT, Nov 10 Lanxess said that any moves by future U.S. President Donald Trump to erect trade barriers, though harmful overall, would pose a case for local production in North America for the German maker of synthetic rubber and specialty chemicals.