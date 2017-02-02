BRIEF-AstraZeneca CEO says MYSTIC cancer drug trial "not binary"

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Astrazeneca CEO Pascal Soriot told reporters after Q4 results:

* Believes in strong science-led FDA

* FDA has already taken steps to accelerate approvals, especially in cancer

* Limit to how fast FDA can go, in response to Trump comments on faster approvals

* U.S. price pressures will continue

* Primary care drugs a particular focus for U.S. pricing pressure

* Will adjust to U.S. price pressures as have done for long time in Europe

* MYSTIC study "not binary

* "Very unlikely" that neither mono or combination work in MYSTIC

* CAn look at bristol filing decision on chemo-I/O combo as positive or negative for AZ

* Believes UK government is very committed to creating strong life sciences industry post-Brexit

* Logical to assume UK will have to have its own drugs regulator post-brexit but may have reciprocal approval agreement with EMA