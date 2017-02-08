Feb 8 Outgoing GlaxoSmithKline CEO Andrew Witty told reporters:

* 2017 outlook "very much" in line with market consensus

* Lot of common ground with Trump on FDA regulatory reform but need to ensure safety

* Accelerated drug approvals would give room for lowering drug prices

* Shame if EMA moves from London because will cause disruption

* Would be wise for UK to get significant mutual recognition with EMA on drug approvals

* New CEO Emma Walmsley likely to update investors on strategy in H2 2017 Further company coverage: (Reporting by UK bureau)