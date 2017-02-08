Feb 8 Outgoing GlaxoSmithKline CEO
Andrew Witty told reporters:
* 2017 outlook "very much" in line with market consensus
* Lot of common ground with Trump on FDA regulatory reform
but need to ensure safety
* Accelerated drug approvals would give room for lowering
drug prices
* Shame if EMA moves from London because will cause
disruption
* Would be wise for UK to get significant mutual recognition
with EMA on drug approvals
* New CEO Emma Walmsley likely to update investors on
strategy in H2 2017
