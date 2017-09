Feb 16 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia CEO Marco Patuano tells journalists in London:

* there is no shareholder pressure by Vivendi, working together on ambitious investment plan

* strategic plan has been backed by all shareholders, management hasn’t been pushed or criticized Telecom Italia Chairman Giuseppe Recchi adds:

* It’s an indication of good governance that Vivendi has four board members Further company coverage: (Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia)