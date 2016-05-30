Three people killed in flooding in southwestern Germany

BERLIN, May 30 (Reuters) - Three people have been killed in floods in the southwestern German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, a spokesman for the region’s interior ministry said on Monday.

One man who was around 60 years old died in an underground car park, which filled with water too quickly for him to be able to escape, said Carsten Dehner, a spokesman at Baden-Wuerttemberg’s interior ministry.

In the town of Schwaebisch Gmuend, a fireman died as he tried to rescue another person, who then also died, Dehner said.

On Saturday, lightning strikes in northern France and southwest Germany left nine people seriously hurt. (Reporting by Michelle Martin)