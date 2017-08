Aug 3 (Reuters) - HSBC

* HSBC CEO says bank can no longer aspire to 'progressive' dividend given current market environment

* HSBC CEO says plans to invest in china have not changed, but timetable delayed on slowing growth

* CEO Stuart Gulliver says has seen slowdown in applications for new financing from uk small businesses since brexit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)