10 months ago
BRIEF-Royal Bank of Scotland Q3 loss of 469 mln stg
October 28, 2016 / 6:10 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Royal Bank of Scotland Q3 loss of 469 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Royal Bank Of Scotland

* Q3 loss attributable to shareholders 469 million stg

* Q3 litigation and conduct costs 425 million stg

* Q3 restructuring costs 469 million stg

* Q3 adjusted income 3.49 billion stg

* Cet1 ratio 15 percent

* Q3 impairments 144 million stg

* Takes 300 million stg deferred tax asset writeoff

* Will miss end-2017 deadline to divest williams & glyn

* Q3 net mortgage lending up 3 billion stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
