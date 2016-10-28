BRIEF-Royal Bank of Scotland Q3 loss of 469 mln stg

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Royal Bank Of Scotland
* Q3 loss attributable to shareholders 469 million stg
* Q3 litigation and conduct costs 425 million stg
* Q3 restructuring costs 469 million stg
* Q3 adjusted income 3.49 billion stg
* Cet1 ratio 15 percent
* Q3 impairments 144 million stg
* Takes 300 million stg deferred tax asset writeoff
* Will miss end-2017 deadline to divest williams & glyn
* Q3 net mortgage lending up 3 billion stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)