TABLE-U.S. Feb construction spending rises 0.1 pct

April 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted annual rates of construction spending, with comparisons: PERCENT CHANGE: Feb Jan Feb‘14/13 Total Spending 0.1 -0.2 8.7 Private Spending 0.1 0.2 13.0
Residential -0.8 1.3 13.5
Lodging 3.5 -1.0 40.0
Office -0.2 -0.7 19.0
Commercial -0.6 -2.3 10.7
Transportation 1.6 -1.7 10.0
Manufacturing -0.5 9.3 17.5 Public Spending 0.1 -1.3 -1.0
Educational -1.2 0.4 -8.7
Highways/streets 1.4 0.8 11.5
Feb Jan Feb‘13 Total Spending 945.7 944.6 869.9 Private Spending 680.0 679.1 601.6
Residential 360.4 363.2 317.4
Lodging 16.7 16.2 12.0
Office 34.5 34.6 29.0
Commercial 50.1 50.4 45.3
Transportation 12.3 12.1 11.2
Manufacturing 55.5 55.8 47.2 Public Spending 265.7 265.5 268.3
Educational 59.5 60.2 65.2
Highways/streets 85.6 84.5 76.8 PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PCT CHANGES:
Jan Dec
Total Spending 0.1 1.5
Private Spending 0.5 1.9
Public Spending -0.8 0.4
Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:
U.S. Feb construction spending unchanged