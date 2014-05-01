TABLE - U.S. March personal income rises 0.5 pct

May 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department personal income and spending estimates, in seasonally adjusted annual rates.
Percent Changes, current dollars
Mar Feb Jan Dec Personal Income 0.5 0.4 0.4 -0.1 Wages/Salaries 0.6 0.3 0.4 -0.1 Disposable Income 0.5 0.4 0.4 -0.1 Personal Consumption 0.9 0.5 0.2 0.1 Durables 2.6 1.1 -0.6 -2.6 Nondurables 0.8 0.4 -0.9 0.7 Services 0.7 0.4 0.7 0.3 Saving Rate, pct 3.8 4.2 4.3 4.1
Percent Changes, chained 2009 dollars
Mar Feb Jan Dec Personal Consumption 0.7 0.4 0.1 -0.1 Durables 2.7 1.3 -0.5 -2.2 Nondurables 0.9 0.4 -0.9 0.4 Services 0.4 0.2 0.6 0.1 Disposable Income 0.3 0.3 0.3 -0.3
Percent Changes, chained 2009 dollars
Mar Feb Jan Dec PCE Price Index 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.2
0.1861 0.0667 0.1104 0.1691 Core PCE Price Index 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.1
0.1743 0.0835 0.1042 0.0817 Mkt-based PCE Price Ind 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.2 Mkt-based Core Index 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.1
Percent Changes from year ago, chained 2009 dollars
Mar Feb Jan Dec PCE Price Index 1.1 0.9 1.2 1.2 Core PCE Price Index 1.2 1.1 1.1 1.2 Mkt-based PCE Price Ind 1.0 0.7 1.1 1.1 Mkt-based Core Index 1.1 1.0 1.0 1.2
Current Dollars, in billions
Mar Feb Jan Dec Personal Income 14,496 14,418 14,364 14,310 Wages/Salaries 7,328 7,285 7,266 7,239 Disposable Income 12,789 12,721 12,674 12,624
Personal Income by sector, current dollars, in billions
Mar Feb Jan Dec Manufacturing 765 758 757 757 Service Industries 4,892 4,860 4,850 4,828 Government 1,205 1,204 1,202 1,201 Proprietors’ Income 1,379 1,370 1,365 1,353 Farm 108 105 103 100 Nonfarm 1,271 1,264 1,262 1,253 Personal Consumption 11,881 11,773 11,719 11,692 Durables 1,297 1,264 1,250 1,258 Nondurables 2,676 2,656 2,645 2,669 Services 7,908 7,854 7,823 7,765
Chained 2009 dollars, in billions
Mar Feb Jan Dec Personal Consumption 10,979 10,901 10,857 10,844 Durables 1,390 1,354 1,337 1,344 Nondurables 2,383 2,363 2,353 2,374 Services 7,225 7,199 7,181 7,141 Disposable Income 11,819 11,778 11,742 11,709
Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:
U.S. March personal income +0.4 pct
U.S. March personal spending +0.6 pct
U.S. March core pce price index +0.2 pct