TABLE - U.S. jobless claims rise in latest week
#Market News
May 1, 2014 / 12:30 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE - U.S. jobless claims rise in latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

04/26/14 344,000 320,000 N/A N/A

04/19/14 330,000-R 317,000-R 2,771,000 2.1

04/12/14 305,000 312,000 2,674,000-R 2.0

04/05/14 301,000 316,500 2,741,000 2.1

03/29/14 332,000 321,000 2,750,000 2.1

03/22/14 310,000 319,250 2,838,000 2.2

03/15/14 323,000 329,500 2,814,000 2.1

03/08/14 319,000 331,250 2,869,000 2.2

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: April 19 from 329,000

Four-Week Average: April 19 from 316,750

Continued Claims: April 12 from 2,680,000

Reuters survey of U.S.economists’ forecast:

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 319,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 2.708 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 317,184 APRIL 26 WEEK FROM 299,182 PRIOR WEEK

UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS ROSE TO 2,776,672 APRIL 19 WEEK FROM 2,757,378 PRIOR WEEK

N/A - not available

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
