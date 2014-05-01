FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-U.S. March construction spending rises 0.2 pct
May 1, 2014 / 2:00 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE-U.S. March construction spending rises 0.2 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted annual rates of construction spending, with comparisons: PERCENT CHANGE: March Feb March‘14/13 Total Spending 0.2 -0.2 8.4 Private Spending 0.5 -0.2 12.5

Residential 0.8 unch 16.0

Lodging 0.8 3.4 30.4

Office 0.3 -3.3 13.5

Commercial -1.7 -0.8 9.3

Transportation 5.3 3.1 19.8

Manufacturing 0.6 -4.0 7.9 Public Spending -0.6 -0.1 -0.8

Educational -2.3 -0.4 -5.3

Highways/streets 0.5 0.2 8.5

BILLIONS OF U.S. DOLLARS:

March Feb March‘13 Total Spending 942.5 940.8 869.2 Private Spending 679.6 676.3 604.0

Residential 369.8 367.0 318.7

Lodging 16.3 16.1 12.5

Office 34.0 33.9 30.0

Commercial 48.6 49.4 44.4

Transportation 13.4 12.7 11.2

Manufacturing 52.1 51.8 48.2 Public Spending 262.9 264.5 265.1

Educational 58.4 59.8 61.7

Highways/streets 84.0 83.6 77.4 PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PCT CHANGES:

Feb Jan

Total Spending 0.1 -0.2

Private Spending 0.1 0.2

Public Spending 0.1 -1.3

Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:

U.S. March construction spending +0.5 pct

