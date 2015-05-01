TABLE-U.S. March construction spending falls 0.6 pct

May 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted annual rates of construction spending, with comparisons: PERCENT CHANGE: March Feb March‘15/14 Total Spending -0.6 unch 2.0 Private Spending -0.3 0.3 2.9

Residential -1.6 0.2 -2.6

Lodging 5.7 5.4 22.4

Office 2.9 1.7 26.3

Commercial -2.7 -1.3 12.1

Transportation 3.3 0.4 19.0

Manufacturing 2.8 7.8 50.7 Public Spending -1.5 -0.8 -0.3

Educational -2.2 1.6 -3.1

Highways/streets -2.4 -2.4 -5.6

BILLIONS OF U.S. DOLLARS:

March Feb March‘14 Total Spending 966.6 972.9 947.3 Private Spending 702.4 704.7 682.3

Residential 349.0 354.6 358.1

Lodging 17.2 16.3 14.1

Office 42.3 41.1 33.5

Commercial 57.4 59.0 51.3

Transportation 13.5 13.0 11.3

Manufacturing 69.8 67.9 46.3 Public Spending 264.2 268.2 265.0

Educational 58.4 59.7 60.3

Highways/streets 78.0 79.9 82.6

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PCT CHANGES:

Feb Jan

Total Spending -0.1 -1.7

Private Spending 0.2 -1.1

Public Spending -0.8 -3.2

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:

U.S. March construction spending +0.5 pct