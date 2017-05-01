CORRECTED-TABLE - U.S. March personal spending unchanged

(Corrects headline to show spending, not income, unchanged)

WASHINGTON, May 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department personal income and spending estimates, in seasonally adjusted annual rates. Percent Changes, current dollars

March Feb Jan Personal Income 0.2 0.3 0.4 Wages/Salaries 0.1 0.5 0.4 Disposable Income 0.2 0.3 0.3 Personal Consumption unch unch 0.2 Durables -1.4 0.1 -0.8 Nondurables -0.3 -0.2 1.0 Services 0.4 unch 0.1 Saving Rate, pct 5.9 5.7 5.4 Percent Changes, chained 2009 dollars

March Feb Jan Personal Consumption 0.3 -0.1 -0.3 Durables -0.7 0.1 -1.4 Nondurables 0.3 -0.1 unch Services 0.4 -0.2 -0.1 Disposable Income 0.5 0.2 -0.1 Percent Changes, chained 2009 dollars

March Feb Jan PCE Price Index -0.2 0.1 0.4 Core PCE Price Index -0.1 0.2 0.3 Mkt-based PCE Price Ind -0.2 0.1 0.5 Mkt-based Core Index -0.1 0.2 0.3 Percent Changes from year ago, chained 2009 dollars

March Feb Jan PCE Price Index 1.8 2.1 1.9 Core PCE Price Index 1.6 1.8 1.8 Mkt-based PCE Price Ind 1.8 2.1 1.9 Mkt-based Core Index 1.5 1.6 1.7 Current Dollars, in billions

March Feb Jan Personal income 16,473 16,433 16,377 Wages/Salaries 8,441 8,436 8,396 Disposable Income 14,289 14,394 14,352 Personal Consumption 13,100 13,094 13,096

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:

U.S. March personal income +0.3 pct

U.S. March personal spending +0.2 pct

U.S. March core pce price index -0.1 pct