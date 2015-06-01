TABLE - U.S. April personal income rises 0.4 pct

June 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department personal income and spending estimates, in seasonally adjusted annual rates.
Percent Changes, current dollars
Apr Mar Feb Jan Personal Income 0.4 unch 0.4 0.3 Wages/Salaries 0.2 0.1 0.3 0.6 Disposable Income 0.4 unch 0.4 0.2 Personal Consumption unch 0.5 0.1 -0.3 Durables -0.7 1.9 -1.0 0.2 Nondurables -0.5 0.9 0.1 -2.5 Services 0.2 0.2 0.3 0.3 Saving Rate, pct 5.6 5.2 5.7 5.5
Percent Changes, chained 2009 dollars
Apr Mar Feb Jan Personal Consumption unch 0.4 unch 0.1 Durables -0.8 2.1 -1.2 0.3 Nondurables -0.1 0.4 -0.3 -0.1 Services 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.2 Disposable Income 0.3 -0.2 0.3 0.6
Percent Changes, chained 2009 dollars
Apr Mar Feb Jan PCE Price Index unch 0.2 0.2 -0.5
0.0249 0.1586 0.1690 -0.4652 Core PCE Price Index 0.1 0.1 0.1 unch
0.1115 0.1339 0.1322 0.0453 Mkt-based PCE Price Ind 0.1 0.2 0.2 -0.6 Mkt-based Core Index 0.2 0.1 0.1 unch
Percent Changes from year ago, chained 2009 dollars
Apr Mar Feb Jan PCE Price Index 0.1 0.3 0.3 0.2 Core PCE Price Index 1.2 1.3 1.3 1.3 Mkt-based PCE Price Ind -0.1 unch unch -0.1 Mkt-based Core Index 1.1 1.1 1.1 1.1
Current Dollars, in billions
Apr Mar Feb Jan Personal Income 15,212 15,152 15,148 15,087 Wages/Salaries 7,719 7,702 7,692 7,671 Disposable Income 13,353 13,305 13,304 13,248
Personal Income by sector, current dollars, in billions
Apr Mar Feb Jan Manufacturing 800 799 800 799 Service Industries 5,169 5,155 5,148 5,130 Government 1,240 1,238 1,237 1,234 Proprietors’ Income 1,389 1,387 1,387 1,397 Farm 44 41 49 57 Nonfarm 1,345 1,345 1,338 1,340 Personal Consumption 12,159 12,162 12,096 12,081 Durables 1,327 1,336 1,311 1,325 Nondurables 2,602 2,614 2,592 2,590 Services 8,230 8,212 8,193 8,165
Chained 2009 dollars, in billions
Apr Mar Feb Jan Personal Consumption 11,191 11,197 11,154 11,159 Durables 1,459 1,472 1,441 1,459 Nondurables 2,395 2,398 2,388 2,396 Services 7,365 7,357 7,350 7,332 Disposable Income 12,291 12,249 12,268 12,236
Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:
U.S. April personal income +0.3 pct
U.S. April personal spending +0.2 pct
U.S. April core pce price index +0.2 pct