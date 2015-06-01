FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-U.S. April construction spending rises 2.2 pct
June 1, 2015 / 2:05 PM / 2 years ago

TABLE-U.S. April construction spending rises 2.2 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted annual rates of construction spending, with comparisons: PERCENT CHANGE: April March April‘15/14 Total Spending 2.2 0.5 4.8 Private Spending 1.8 0.9 5.3

Residential 0.6 -1.0 -2.1

Lodging 5.9 5.3 20.0

Office 3.3 2.9 22.6

Commercial 3.2 0.7 17.6

Transportation 2.8 3.6 19.4

Manufacturing 2.7 7.9 53.5 Public Spending 3.3 -0.4 3.5

Educational 3.6 -0.4 1.6

Highways/streets 8.5 -1.5 4.6

BILLIONS OF U.S. DOLLARS:

April March April‘14 Total Spending 1006.1 984.0 960.3 Private Spending 725.2 712.1 689.0

Residential 353.1 351.1 360.8

Lodging 18.3 17.3 15.3

Office 43.9 42.5 35.8

Commercial 61.0 59.2 51.9

Transportation 13.9 13.5 11.6

Manufacturing 76.2 74.2 49.6 Public Spending 280.9 271.9 271.3

Educational 63.3 61.2 62.3

Highways/streets 87.1 80.3 83.3

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PCT CHANGES:

March Feb

Total Spending -0.6 unch

Private Spending -0.3 0.3

Public Spending -1.5 -0.8

Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:

U.S. April construction spending +0.7 pct

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
