TABLE-U.S. April construction spending rises 2.2 pct

June 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted annual rates of construction spending, with comparisons: PERCENT CHANGE: April March April‘15/14 Total Spending 2.2 0.5 4.8 Private Spending 1.8 0.9 5.3
Residential 0.6 -1.0 -2.1
Lodging 5.9 5.3 20.0
Office 3.3 2.9 22.6
Commercial 3.2 0.7 17.6
Transportation 2.8 3.6 19.4
Manufacturing 2.7 7.9 53.5 Public Spending 3.3 -0.4 3.5
Educational 3.6 -0.4 1.6
Highways/streets 8.5 -1.5 4.6
April March April‘14 Total Spending 1006.1 984.0 960.3 Private Spending 725.2 712.1 689.0
Residential 353.1 351.1 360.8
Lodging 18.3 17.3 15.3
Office 43.9 42.5 35.8
Commercial 61.0 59.2 51.9
Transportation 13.9 13.5 11.6
Manufacturing 76.2 74.2 49.6 Public Spending 280.9 271.9 271.3
Educational 63.3 61.2 62.3
Highways/streets 87.1 80.3 83.3
March Feb
Total Spending -0.6 unch
Private Spending -0.3 0.3
Public Spending -1.5 -0.8
Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:
U.S. April construction spending +0.7 pct