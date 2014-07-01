TABLE-U.S. May construction spending rises 0.1 pct

July 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted annual rates of construction spending, with comparisons: PERCENT CHANGE: May April May‘14/13 Total Spending 0.1 0.8 6.6 Private Spending -0.3 0.3 9.0

Residential -1.5 0.5 7.5

Lodging -0.6 4.0 12.0

Office 0.1 3.3 23.3

Commercial -0.6 0.7 6.5

Transportation -0.6 0.7 0.7

Manufacturing -1.5 5.5 6.7 Public Spending 1.0 2.1 1.2

Educational -0.6 3.4 1.7

Highways/streets 0.7 -0.5 2.3

BILLIONS OF U.S. DOLLARS:

May April May‘13 Total Spending 956.1 955.1 896.6 Private Spending 682.8 684.6 626.5

Residential 354.8 360.1 330.0

Lodging 14.5 14.6 13.0

Office 34.6 34.6 28.1

Commercial 51.3 51.6 48.2

Transportation 11.3 11.4 11.2

Manufacturing 48.1 48.9 45.1 Public Spending 273.3 270.5 270.1

Educational 62.0 62.4 61.0

Highways/streets 82.7 82.2 80.9

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PCT CHANGES:

April March

Total Spending 0.2 0.6

Private Spending unch 0.7

Public Spending 0.8 0.3

Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:

U.S. May construction spending +0.5 pct