TABLE-U.S. May construction spending rises 0.8 pct
July 1, 2015 / 2:01 PM / 2 years ago

TABLE-U.S. May construction spending rises 0.8 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted annual rates of construction spending, with comparisons: PERCENT CHANGE: May April May‘15/14 Total Spending 0.8 2.1 8.2 Private Spending 0.9 2.2 10.3

Residential 0.3 0.3 7.8

Lodging 3.3 4.5 30.4

Office 0.7 3.8 26.9

Commercial -2.0 5.5 11.3

Transportation 0.1 1.8 13.1

Manufacturing 6.2 4.2 70.1 Public Spending 0.7 1.7 2.8

Educational -0.7 3.4 3.4

Highways/streets 2.1 1.8 1.7

BILLIONS OF U.S. DOLLARS:

May April May‘14 Total Spending 1035.8 1027.0 957.6 Private Spending 752.4 745.6 682.0

Residential 359.5 358.5 333.5

Lodging 19.5 18.8 14.9

Office 46.6 46.2 36.7

Commercial 64.3 65.6 57.7

Transportation 13.6 13.6 12.0

Manufacturing 89.7 84.4 52.7 Public Spending 283.4 281.5 275.7

Educational 65.3 65.8 63.2

Highways/streets 85.1 83.3 83.7

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PCT CHANGES:

April March

Total Spending 2.2 0.5

Private Spending 1.8 0.9

Public Spending 3.3 -0.4

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:

U.S. May construction spending +0.5 pct

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
