TABLE-U.S. July nonfarm payrolls rise by 209,000

Aug 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department seasonally adjusted jobs data. In 1,000s, Change July June (Prev) May (Prev)

in Nonfarm Payrolls 209 298 288 229 224

Jobless Rate (Pct) 6.2 6.1 6.1 6.3 6.3

Earnings, Hours of All Private, Non-Farm workers:

July June (Prev) May (Prev)

Avg Weekly Hours 34.5 34.5 34.5 34.5 34.5

Manufacturing Hours 40.9 41.1 41.1 41.1 41.1

Overtime Hours 3.4 3.5 3.5 3.5 3.5

Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 24.45 24.44 24.45 24.38 24.39

Pct change 0.0 0.2

Earnings, Hours of Private, Non-Farm Production workers:

July June (Prev) May (Prev)

Avg Weekly Hours 33.7 33.7 33.7 33.7 33.7

Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 20.61 20.57 20.58 20.54 20.54

Pct change 0.2 0.1

Non-Farm Month-On-Month Payroll Changes by Industry (1,000s):

July June (Prev) May (Prev)

Total Private 198 270 262 228 224

Goods-Producing 58 38 26 26 22

Construction 22 10 6 9 9

Manufacturing 28 23 16 15 11

Service-Providing 140 232 236 202 202

Wholesale Trade 2.7 14.2 15.1 6.0 9.0

Retail 26.7 41.2 40.2 12.0 10.5

Transp/warehousing 7.9 14.8 16.6 16.6 18.8

Information 2 10 9 -6 -12

Financial activities 7 17 17 8 8

Professional/business 47 73 67 57 58

Temporary help svs 8.5 13.9 10.1 14.5 15.5

Leisure/hospitality 21 23 39 45 45

Government 11 28 26 1 0

Aggregate Weekly Hours Indexes, Seasonally Adj. (2007=100)

July June May

Total Private (pct change) 0.2 0.2

Manufacturing (pct change) -0.2 0.2

Total Private (index) 101.0 100.8 100.6

Manufacturing (index) 89.5 89.7 89.5

Note--The indexes show total aggregate hours of production or nonsupervisory workers on private nonfarm payrolls by industry. HOUSEHOLD SURVEY-Civilian Employment, Seasonally Adj. (Monthly change in 1,000s):

July June May Workforce 329 81 192 Employed 131 407 145 Unemployed 197 -325 46

July June May

U-6 Jobless Rate (pct) 12.2 12.1 12.2

Jobless duration

27 weeks or more (1,000s) 3,155 3,081 3,374

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast for July:

Nonfarm payrolls +233,000

Private payrolls: +230,000

Factory payrolls: +15,000

Jobless rate: 6.1 pct

Average hourly earnings: +0.2 pct

Average workweek: 34.5 hours

HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:

N/A-not available

The U-6 jobless rate measures total unemployment, plus all personnel marginally attached to labor force and total employed part time for economic reasons as a percent of civilian labor force plus all persons marginally attached.

The nonfarm payroll data is based on a survey of employers and the jobless rate is based on a survey of households.