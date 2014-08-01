TABLE - U.S. June personal income rises 0.4 pct

Aug 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department personal income and spending estimates, in seasonally adjusted annual rates.

Percent Changes, current dollars

Jun May Apr Mar Personal Income 0.4 0.4 0.3 0.7 Wages/Salaries 0.4 0.4 0.2 0.9 Disposable Income 0.4 0.4 0.4 0.7 Personal Consumption 0.4 0.3 0.1 0.8 Durables 0.5 1.2 -0.5 3.3 Nondurables 1.0 0.2 0.7 0.1 Services 0.2 0.2 0.1 0.6 Saving Rate, pct 5.3 5.3 5.2 4.9

Percent Changes, chained 2009 dollars

Jun May Apr Mar Personal Consumption 0.2 0.1 -0.1 0.6 Durables 0.4 1.3 -0.6 3.6 Nondurables 0.3 -0.3 0.3 0.2 Services 0.1 unch -0.1 0.3 Disposable Income 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.5

Percent Changes, chained 2009 dollars

Jun May Apr Mar PCE Price Index 0.2 0.3 0.2 0.2

0.2169 0.2599 0.2022 0.1507 Core PCE Price Index 0.1 0.2 0.2 0.1

0.1442 0.1958 0.1803 0.1412 Mkt-based PCE Price Ind 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 Mkt-based Core Index 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2

Percent Changes from year ago, chained 2009 dollars

Jun May Apr Mar PCE Price Index 1.6 1.7 1.5 1.2 Core PCE Price Index 1.5 1.5 1.4 1.3 Mkt-based PCE Price Ind 1.5 1.5 1.4 1.0 Mkt-based Core Index 1.3 1.4 1.3 1.1

Current Dollars, in billions

Jun May Apr Mar Personal Income 14,753 14,697 14,639 14,588 Wages/Salaries 7,492 7,462 7,432 7,415 Disposable Income 13,021 12,970 12,915 12,861

Personal Income by sector, current dollars, in billions

Jun May Apr Mar Manufacturing 786 782 775 779 Service Industries 5,004 4,983 4,964 4,945 Government 1,221 1,219 1,218 1,216 Proprietors’ Income 1,368 1,362 1,362 1,353 Farm 57 57 57 56 Nonfarm 1,311 1,305 1,306 1,297 Personal Consumption 11,916 11,864 11,824 11,807 Durables 1,310 1,304 1,289 1,295 Nondurables 2,688 2,661 2,656 2,637 Services 7,917 7,899 7,880 7,875

Chained 2009 dollars, in billions

Jun May Apr Mar Personal Consumption 10,929 10,905 10,897 10,903 Durables 1,410 1,404 1,386 1,394 Nondurables 2,360 2,352 2,358 2,351 Services 7,184 7,174 7,174 7,181 Disposable Income 11,943 11,922 11,902 11,877

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:

U.S. June personal income +0.4 pct

U.S. June personal spending +0.4 pct

U.S. June core pce price index +0.1 pct

NOTE: The June report reflects results of the annual benchmark revision of the national income and product accounts in the gross domestic product (GDP) report released on July 30.