TABLE-U.S. June construction spending falls 1.8 pct
#Market News
August 1, 2014 / 2:00 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE-U.S. June construction spending falls 1.8 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted annual rates of construction spending, with comparisons: PERCENT CHANGE: June May June‘14/13 Total Spending -1.8 0.8 5.5 Private Spending -1.0 0.4 9.2

Residential -0.3 -1.1 7.4

Lodging -3.8 0.3 18.7

Office 0.4 1.7 28.6

Commercial -1.3 2.6 11.0

Transportation -2.4 0.7 0.3

Manufacturing -0.1 0.8 8.9 Public Spending -4.0 1.6 -2.9

Educational -4.9 0.7 -6.4

Highways/streets -10.4 0.9 -8.5

BILLIONS OF U.S. DOLLARS:

June May June‘13 Total Spending 950.2 967.8 900.3 Private Spending 685.5 692.0 627.6

Residential 355.9 357.0 331.3

Lodging 14.8 15.3 12.4

Office 36.6 36.4 28.4

Commercial 52.6 53.3 47.4

Transportation 11.4 11.7 11.4

Manufacturing 50.0 50.0 45.9 Public Spending 264.7 275.7 272.7

Educational 59.7 62.8 63.8

Highways/streets 75.3 84.0 82.2 PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PCT CHANGES:

May Apr

Total Spending 0.1 0.8

Private Spending -0.3 0.3

Public Spending 1.0 2.1

Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:

U.S. June construction spending +0.5 pct

