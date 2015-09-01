FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-U.S. July construction spending rises 0.7 pct
#Market News
September 1, 2015 / 3:02 PM / 2 years ago

TABLE-U.S. July construction spending rises 0.7 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted annual rates of construction spending, with comparisons: PERCENT CHANGE: July June July‘15/14 Total Spending 0.7 0.7 13.7 Private Spending 1.3 0.1 16.9

Residential 1.1 0.9 15.6

Lodging -1.1 5.8 41.2

Office 0.5 1.1 29.4

Commercial -1.0 -4.1 4.9

Transportation 2.1 -0.4 17.8

Manufacturing 4.7 -0.5 73.1 Public Spending -1.0 2.2 6.1

Educational -3.0 2.4 2.6

Highways/streets -0.2 1.4 9.1

BILLIONS OF U.S. DOLLARS:

July June July‘14 Total Spending 1083.4 1075.9 952.5 Private Spending 787.8 777.4 673.8

Residential 380.8 376.6 329.5

Lodging 21.8 22.0 15.4

Office 49.0 48.8 37.9

Commercial 63.0 63.6 60.0

Transportation 13.5 13.2 11.4

Manufacturing 93.4 89.2 53.9 Public Spending 295.6 298.5 278.7

Educational 66.4 68.4 64.7

Highways/streets 90.3 90.5 82.8

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PCT CHANGES:

June May

Total Spending 0.1 1.8

Private Spending -0.5 1.7

Public Spending 1.6 2.1

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:

U.S. July construction spending +0.6 pct

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
