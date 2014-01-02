TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fell in latest week

Jan 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
12/28/13 339,000 357,250 N/A N/A
12/21/13 341,000-R 348,750-R 2,833,000 2.2
12/14/13 380,000 343,750 2,931,000-R 2.2
12/07/13 369,000 330,250 2,877,000 2.2
11/30/13 305,000 324,000 2,790,000 2.1
11/23/13 321,000 333,000 2,757,000 2.1
11/16/13 326,000 339,250 2,765,000 2.1
11/09/13 344,000 345,250 2,867,000 2.2
Initial Claims: Dec. 21 from 338,000
Four-Week Average: Dec. 21 from 348,000
Continued Claims: Dec. 14 from 2,923,000
The department said seven states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Dec. 21, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:
Michigan 4,865
New York 3,284
Oregon 1,901
New Jersey 1,887
The department said five states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Dec. 21, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:
California -5,429
Illinois -3,509
Washington -1,930
Minnesota -1,627
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 443,513 DEC 28 WEEK FROM 417,638 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,860,902 DEC 21 WEEK FROM 2,992,674 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available