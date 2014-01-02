TABLE-U.S. Nov construction spending rises 1.0 pct

Jan 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted annual rates of construction spending, with comparisons: PERCENT CHANGE: Nov Oct Nov‘13/12 Total Spending 1.0 0.9 5.9 Private Spending 2.2 unch 8.6

Residential 1.9 -0.4 16.6

Lodging 0.3 5.2 32.7

Office 4.6 0.7 11.5

Commercial 4.7 5.9 20.7

Transportation 4.7 1.8 18.3

Manufacturing 1.2 2.9 15.6 Public Spending -1.8 3.1 -0.2

Educational 1.1 7.1 unch

Highways/streets -0.4 -0.3 4.6

BILLIONS OF U.S. DOLLARS:

Nov Oct Nov‘12 Total Spending 934.4 925.1 882.7 Private Spending 659.4 644.9 607.2

Residential 345.5 339.2 296.4

Lodging 15.0 15.0 11.3

Office 32.5 31.1 29.1

Commercial 52.4 50.0 43.4

Transportation 13.5 12.9 11.4

Manufacturing 54.6 53.9 47.2 Public Spending 275.0 280.2 275.5

Educational 65.2 64.4 65.2

Highways/streets 82.0 82.4 78.5

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PCT CHANGES:

Oct Sept

Total Spending 0.8 -0.3

Private Spending -0.5 0.4

Public Spending 3.9 -1.9

Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:

U.S. Nov construction spending: +0.6 pct