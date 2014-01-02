FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-U.S. Nov construction spending rises 1.0 pct
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Sessions defends Trump on NFL
U.S.
Sessions defends Trump on NFL
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 2, 2014 / 3:00 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE-U.S. Nov construction spending rises 1.0 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted annual rates of construction spending, with comparisons: PERCENT CHANGE: Nov Oct Nov‘13/12 Total Spending 1.0 0.9 5.9 Private Spending 2.2 unch 8.6

Residential 1.9 -0.4 16.6

Lodging 0.3 5.2 32.7

Office 4.6 0.7 11.5

Commercial 4.7 5.9 20.7

Transportation 4.7 1.8 18.3

Manufacturing 1.2 2.9 15.6 Public Spending -1.8 3.1 -0.2

Educational 1.1 7.1 unch

Highways/streets -0.4 -0.3 4.6

BILLIONS OF U.S. DOLLARS:

Nov Oct Nov‘12 Total Spending 934.4 925.1 882.7 Private Spending 659.4 644.9 607.2

Residential 345.5 339.2 296.4

Lodging 15.0 15.0 11.3

Office 32.5 31.1 29.1

Commercial 52.4 50.0 43.4

Transportation 13.5 12.9 11.4

Manufacturing 54.6 53.9 47.2 Public Spending 275.0 280.2 275.5

Educational 65.2 64.4 65.2

Highways/streets 82.0 82.4 78.5

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PCT CHANGES:

Oct Sept

Total Spending 0.8 -0.3

Private Spending -0.5 0.4

Public Spending 3.9 -1.9

Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:

U.S. Nov construction spending: +0.6 pct

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.