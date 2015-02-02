TABLE - U.S. Dec. personal income rises 0.3 pct

Feb 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department personal income and spending estimates, in seasonally adjusted annual rates.
Percent Changes, current dollars
Dec Nov Oct Sep Personal Income 0.3 0.3 0.4 0.2 Wages/Salaries 0.1 0.6 0.3 0.2 Disposable Income 0.3 0.3 0.4 0.1 Personal Consumption -0.3 0.5 0.3 0.2 Durables -1.2 1.8 unch -0.9 Nondurables -1.3 -0.3 0.1 -0.1 Services 0.1 0.5 0.5 0.5 Saving Rate, pct 4.9 4.3 4.5 4.5
Percent Changes, chained 2009 dollars
Dec Nov Oct Sep Personal Consumption -0.1 0.7 0.3 0.2 Durables -0.7 2.5 0.1 -0.8 Nondurables -0.1 0.7 0.5 unch Services unch 0.3 0.3 0.4 Disposable Income 0.5 0.4 0.3 0.1
Percent Changes, chained 2009 dollars
Dec Nov Oct Sep PCE Price Index -0.2 -0.2 unch 0.1
-0.2330 -0.1649 0.0275 0.0715 Core PCE Price Index unch unch 0.2 0.1
0.0092 0.0194 0.1501 0.1150 Mkt-based PCE Price Ind -0.3 -0.2 unch 0.1 Mkt-based Core Index unch unch 0.1 0.1
Percent Changes from year ago, chained 2009 dollars
Dec Nov Oct Sep PCE Price Index 0.7 1.2 1.4 1.4 Core PCE Price Index 1.3 1.4 1.5 1.5 Mkt-based PCE Price Ind 0.5 0.9 1.2 1.3 Mkt-based Core Index 1.2 1.2 1.3 1.3
Current Dollars, in billions
Dec Nov Oct Sep Personal Income 14,972 14,931 14,884 14,826 Wages/Salaries 7,558 7,551 7,509 7,484 Disposable Income 13,190 13,155 13,120 13,074
Personal Income by sector, current dollars, in billions
Dec Nov Oct Sep Manufacturing 786 789 784 780 Service Industries 5,043 5,035 5,003 4,986 Government 1,232 1,230 1,228 1,227 Proprietors’ Income 1,410 1,398 1,401 1,382 Farm 66 61 57 52 Nonfarm 1,345 1,336 1,344 1,330 Personal Consumption 12,105 12,145 12,086 12,045 Durables 1,329 1,345 1,322 1,321 Nondurables 2,652 2,687 2,694 2,690 Services 8,124 8,113 8,071 8,033
Chained 2009 dollars, in billions
Dec Nov Oct Sep Personal Consumption 11,132 11,143 11,070 11,035 Durables 1,463 1,473 1,437 1,435 Nondurables 2,399 2,401 2,385 2,373 Services 7,300 7,300 7,276 7,254 Disposable Income 12,130 12,069 12,017 11,978
Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:
U.S. Dec. personal income +0.2 pct
U.S. Dec. personal spending -0.2 pct
U.S. Dec. core pce price index unchanged