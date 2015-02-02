FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-U.S. Dec. construction spending rises 0.4 pct
#Market News
February 2, 2015 / 3:00 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE-U.S. Dec. construction spending rises 0.4 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted annual rates of construction spending, with comparisons: PERCENT CHANGE: Dec Nov Dec‘14/13 Total Spending 0.4 -0.2 2.2 Private Spending 0.1 0.5 0.4

Residential 0.3 0.1 -4.0

Lodging -1.2 0.7 18.3

Office 0.2 -0.1 18.8

Commercial -1.5 1.4 11.2

Transportation -1.4 2.1 6.3

Manufacturing 1.9 -0.8 18.3 Public Spending 1.1 -1.8 6.7

Educational -0.6 -2.2 5.1

Highways/streets 2.1 0.9 9.8

BILLIONS OF U.S. DOLLARS:

Dec Nov Dec‘13 Total Spending 982.1 978.6 961.2 Private Spending 698.6 698.2 695.4

Residential 349.6 348.4 364.0

Lodging 17.0 17.2 14.3

Office 40.0 39.9 33.7

Commercial 59.0 59.9 53.1

Transportation 11.6 11.8 10.9

Manufacturing 60.4 59.3 51.0 Public Spending 283.5 280.4 265.7

Educational 61.5 61.8 58.5

Highways/streets 90.3 88.4 82.2 PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PCT CHANGES:

Nov Oct

Total Spending -0.3 1.2

Private Spending 0.3 0.5

Public Spending -1.7 2.8

Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:

U.S. Dec. construction spending +0.7 pct

