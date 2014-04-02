TABLE-U.S. Feb factory orders rise 1.6 pct

April 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on U.S. factory orders, shipments and unfilled orders. ORDERS-PCT CHANGES: Feb Jan Dec New Orders 1.6 -1.0 -2.0 Ex-Transportation 0.7 -0.1 -0.1 Ex-Defense 1.3 -1.3 -1.5 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 2.2 -1.0 -5.6 Durables 2.2 -1.4 -5.3 Primary Metals 1.7 -1.8 -2.3 General Machinery -1.2 -1.3 3.0 Computers/Electronics 0.2 3.1 -8.7 Electrical Equipment

Appliances -1.3 -4.0 5.6 Transport Equipment 7.0 -6.2 -12.1

NonDefense aircraft 13.4 -22.1 -22.3

Defense aircraft 21.4 17.2 -22.6

Ships/boats 48.9 -27.8 -18.6 NonDurables 1.0 -0.7 1.0 Computers and related products -0.5 -8.4 3.2 Motor vehicles/parts 4.0 -2.0 -6.6 NonDefense Cap -2.9 -5.3 -6.3 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft -1.4 0.8 -1.6 Defense Cap 13.7 17.7 -30.7 Durables Ex-Transport 0.1 0.9 -1.8 Durables NonDefense 1.7 -2.0 -4.3 Unfilled-Durables 0.3 unch 0.2 SHIPMENTS-PCT CHANGES: Feb Jan Dec Total 0.9 -0.7 -0.3 Durables 0.8 -0.6 -1.7 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 0.6 -1.5 0.6 INVENTORIES-PCT CHANGES: Feb Jan Dec Total 0.7 0.2 0.5 Computers and related products unch -1.9 3.1 Motor vehicles and parts 0.8 2.6 0.2 ORDERS-BLNS OF DLRS: Feb Jan Dec New Orders 488.832 481.320 486.308 Ex-Transportation 417.398 414.538 415.096 Ex-Defense 478.825 472.477 478.736 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 166.256 162.670 164.240 Durables 229.091 224.229 227.318 Primary Metals 25.951 25.525 25.998 General Machinery 35.929 36.377 36.841 Computers/Electronics 20.971 20.919 20.285 Electrical Equipment

Appliances 10.176 10.315 10.743 Transport Equipment 71.434 66.782 71.212

NonDefense aircraft 15.007 13.228 16.987

Defense aircraft 4.572 3.767 3.213

Ships/boats 1.884 1.265 1.752 NonDurables 259.741 257.091 258.990 Computers and related products 2.230 2.242 2.448 Motor vehicles/parts 45.788 44.007 44.895 NonDefense Cap 75.104 77.312 81.647 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 67.370 68.295 67.749 Defense Cap 7.978 7.019 5.966 Durables Ex-Transport 157.657 157.447 156.106 Durables NonDefense 219.084 215.386 219.746 Unfilled-Durables 1062.474 1059.604 1059.524 SHIPMENTS-BLNS DLRS: Feb Jan Dec Total 493.495 488.957 492.345 Durables 233.754 231.866 233.355 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 66.889 66.514 67.505 INVENTORIES-BLNS DLRS: Feb Jan Dec Total 642.053 637.904 636.528 Computers and related products 4.631 4.630 4.720 Motor vehicles and parts 26.091 25.887 25.227 INVENTORIES/SHIPMENTS RATIO: Feb Jan

1.30 1.30

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PERCENT CHANGES:

Feb Jan Dec

Factory Orders N/A -0.7 -2.0

Durable Goods 2.2 -1.3 -5.3

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. Feb. factory orders +1.2 pct

HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:

N/A - not available

Initial orders for February durable goods were issued on March 26.

The Commerce Department said that semiconductor shipments are included in the computers and electronic products and other applicable aggregate totals. They are no longer listed separately.

The inventories/shipments ratio is a measure of the number of months it takes to deplete inventories at the current pace of shipments.

General machinery includes groups such as industrial, farm, construction, mining and metalworking.