TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fall in latest week

April 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

03/28/15 268,000 285,500 N/A N/A

03/21/15 288,000 300,250 2,325,000 1.7

03/14/15 293,000 305,250 2,413,000 1.8

03/07/15 293,000 303,250 2,399,000 1.8

02/28/15 327,000 305,500 2,414,000 1.8

02/21/15 308,000 294,750 2,405,000 1.8

02/14/15 285,000 284,500 2,369,000 1.8

02/07/15 302,000 288,500 2,402,000 1.8

NOTE: The department issued annual revisions to the weekly claims seasonal adjustment factors, resulting in changes to previously published data.

Reuters survey of U.S. economists’ forecast:

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 285,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 2.405 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 240,471 MARCH 28 WEEK FROM 248,032 PRIOR WEEK

UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,561,743 MARCH 21 WEEK FROM 2,705,146 PRIOR WEEK

N/A - not available