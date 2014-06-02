FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-U.S. April construction spending rises 0.2 pct
#Market News
June 2, 2014 / 2:00 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE-U.S. April construction spending rises 0.2 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted annual rates of construction spending, with comparisons: PERCENT CHANGE: April March April‘14/13 Total Spending 0.2 0.6 8.6 Private Spending unch 0.7 11.7

Residential 0.1 1.5 17.2

Lodging 1.8 -2.2 17.2

Office 3.1 unch 25.6

Commercial 0.6 -1.2 8.1

Transportation 2.8 3.7 12.2

Manufacturing -1.1 -0.8 7.3 Public Spending 0.8 0.3 1.2

Educational 3.0 -0.1 4.9

Highways/streets -1.1 0.3 4.9

BILLIONS OF U.S. DOLLARS:

April March April‘13 Total Spending 953.5 951.6 878.4 Private Spending 686.5 686.8 614.6

Residential 378.5 378.3 323.0

Lodging 15.6 15.4 13.3

Office 36.0 34.9 28.7

Commercial 48.2 47.8 44.5

Transportation 12.8 12.5 11.4

Manufacturing 50.1 50.7 46.7 Public Spending 267.0 264.8 263.8

Educational 62.6 60.8 59.7

Highways/streets 81.3 82.2 77.5

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PCT CHANGES:

March Feb

Total Spending 0.2 -0.2

Private Spending 0.5 -0.2

Public Spending -0.6 -0.1

Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:

U.S. April construction spending +0.6 pct

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
