TABLE-U.S. May factory orders fall 0.5 pct
July 2, 2014 / 2:00 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE-U.S. May factory orders fall 0.5 pct

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

July 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on U.S. factory orders, shipments and unfilled orders. ORDERS-PCT CHANGES: May April March New Orders -0.5 0.8 1.5 Ex-Transportation -0.1 0.6 0.8 Ex-Defense 0.2 unch 1.1 Manufacturing with unfilled orders -1.8 1.1 4.8 Durables -0.9 0.9 3.7 Primary Metals 2.0 0.6 2.8 General Machinery -0.3 -2.4 4.3 Computers/Electronics -2.0 -1.8 7.2 Electrical Equipment

Appliances -2.2 1.0 3.5 Transport Equipment -2.9 1.8 5.2

NonDefense aircraft -4.0 -7.4 12.3

Defense aircraft 5.9 15.0 -9.6

Ships/boats -49.1 55.6 105.9 NonDurables -0.2 0.7 -0.5 Computers and related products 11.6 5.1 4.7 Motor vehicles/parts 2.0 -0.6 0.3 NonDefense Cap -0.5 -0.6 9.7 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 0.7 -1.1 4.7 Defense Cap -30.8 38.3 18.8 Durables Ex-Transport unch 0.4 3.0 Durables NonDefense 0.7 -0.8 3.1 Unfilled-Durables 0.6 0.9 0.8 SHIPMENTS-PCT CHANGES: May April March Total 0.1 0.4 0.4 Durables 0.3 0.1 1.4 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 0.5 -0.3 2.2 INVENTORIES-PCT CHANGES: May April March Total 0.8 0.5 0.2 Computers and related products -2.2 -0.3 2.1 Motor vehicles and parts -0.7 0.4 0.6 ORDERS-BLNS OF DLRS: May April March New Orders 497.680 500.321 496.416 Ex-Transportation 423.158 423.598 421.050 Ex-Defense 486.098 484.948 484.853 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 173.781 177.010 175.006 Durables 238.331 240.481 238.420 Primary Metals 27.299 26.753 26.590 General Machinery 36.766 36.873 37.773 Computers/Electronics 21.687 22.136 22.533 Electrical Equipment

Appliances 10.473 10.713 10.603 Transport Equipment 74.522 76.723 75.366

NonDefense aircraft 14.978 15.594 16.840

Defense aircraft 4.890 4.619 4.017

Ships/boats 2.755 5.413 3.479 NonDurables 259.349 259.840 257.996 Computers and related products 2.636 2.361 2.246 Motor vehicles/parts 46.986 46.044 46.332 NonDefense Cap 82.168 82.569 83.037 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 70.713 70.221 70.995 Defense Cap 8.863 12.807 9.258 Durables Ex-Transport 163.809 163.758 163.054 Durables NonDefense 226.749 225.108 226.857 Unfilled-Durables 1087.371 1080.702 1070.727 SHIPMENTS-BLNS DLRS: May April March Total 498.282 497.946 495.965 Durables 238.933 238.106 237.969 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 68.552 68.225 68.440 INVENTORIES-BLNS DLRS: May April March Total 651.505 646.456 643.369 Computers and related products 4.579 4.682 4.695 Motor vehicles and parts 26.265 26.460 26.362 INVENTORIES/SHIPMENTS RATIO: May April

1.31 1.30

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PERCENT CHANGES:

May Apr Mar

Factory Orders N/A 0.7 1.5

Durable Goods -1.0 0.8 3.7

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. May factory orders -0.3 pct

HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:

Initial orders for May durable goods were issued on June 25.

N/A - not available

The Commerce Department said that semiconductor shipments are included in the computers and electronic products and other applicable aggregate totals. They are no longer listed separately.

The inventories/shipments ratio is a measure of the number of months it takes to deplete inventories at the current pace of shipments.

General machinery includes groups such as industrial, farm, construction, mining and metalworking.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
