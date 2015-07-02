TABLE - U.S. jobless claims rise in latest week

July 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

06/27/15 281,000 274,750 N/A N/A

06/20/15 271,000 273,750 2,264,000 1.7

06/13/15 268,000 277,000 2,249,000-R 1.7

06/06/15 279,000 278,750 2,225,000 1.7

05/30/15 277,000 275,000 2,272,000 1.7

05/23/15 284,000 272,000 2,204,000 1.7-R

05/16/15 275,000 266,500 2,226,000 1.7

05/09/15 264,000 271,750 2,212,000 1.7-R

REVISIONS:

Continued Claims: June 13 from 2,247,000

Insured unemployment rate: May 23 from 1.6 percent; May 9 from 1.6 percent

Reuters survey of U.S. economists’ forecast:

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 270,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 2.236 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 273,182 JUNE 27 WEEK FROM 263,199 PRIOR WEEK

UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS ROSE TO 2,105,430 JUNE 20 WEEK FROM 2,102,381 PRIOR WEEK

N/A - not available