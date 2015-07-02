FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-U.S. May factory orders fall 1.0 pct
#Market News
July 2, 2015 / 2:00 PM / 2 years ago

TABLE-U.S. May factory orders fall 1.0 pct

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

July 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on U.S. factory orders, shipments and unfilled orders. ORDERS-PCT CHANGES: May April March New Orders -1.0 -0.7 2.2 Ex-Transportation 0.1 -0.1 unch Ex-Defense -1.1 -0.4 1.4 Manufacturing with unfilled orders -2.9 -2.1 6.0 Durables -2.2 -1.7 5.1 Primary Metals 0.4 0.6 -2.5 General Machinery 0.5 0.2 -0.5 Computers/Electronics 0.9 -3.3 7.6 Electrical Equipment

Appliances -2.8 -2.8 0.8 Transport Equipment -6.5 -4.0 15.1

NonDefense aircraft -35.3 -10.7 40.1

Defense aircraft -6.4 -14.1 116.1

Ships/boats 8.8 -13.0 12.4 NonDurables 0.2 0.3 -0.4 Computers and related products -7.7 -3.8 10.3 Motor vehicles/parts -0.2 0.5 4.5 NonDefense Cap -7.3 -2.2 7.4 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft -0.4 -0.7 1.6 Defense Cap 8.0 -13.5 17.8 Durables Ex-Transport unch -0.6 0.6 Durables NonDefense -2.5 -1.0 3.4 Unfilled-Durables -0.5 -0.2 0.1 SHIPMENTS-PCT CHANGES: May April March Total -0.1 unch 0.5 Durables -0.3 -0.3 1.5 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft -0.1 0.2 1.0 INVENTORIES-PCT CHANGES: May April March Total unch 0.2 -0.1 Computers and related products 0.6 1.8 -2.3 Motor vehicles and parts 0.2 -0.1 2.1 ORDERS-BLNS OF DLRS: May April March New Orders 470.478 475.026 478.504 Ex-Transportation 398.843 398.403 398.712 Ex-Defense 459.405 464.474 466.136 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 164.751 169.616 173.241 Durables 227.564 232.569 236.671 Primary Metals 21.601 21.514 21.379 General Machinery 31.947 31.780 31.727 Computers/Electronics 24.911 24.685 25.519 Electrical Equipment

Appliances 10.092 10.382 10.684 Transport Equipment 71.635 76.623 79.792

NonDefense aircraft 9.807 15.147 16.956

Defense aircraft 4.023 4.296 4.999

Ships/boats 2.133 1.961 2.254 NonDurables 242.914 242.457 241.833 Computers and related products 2.037 2.207 2.294 Motor vehicles/parts 50.825 50.915 50.679 NonDefense Cap 73.473 79.256 81.074 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 67.799 68.051 68.512 Defense Cap 8.765 8.113 9.375 Durables Ex-Transport 155.929 155.946 156.879 Durables NonDefense 216.491 222.017 224.303 Unfilled-Durables 1194.624 1200.999 1203.506 SHIPMENTS-BLNS DLRS: May April March Total 482.071 482.323 482.432 Durables 239.157 239.866 240.599 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 69.100 69.177 69.068 INVENTORIES-BLNS DLRS: May April March Total 649.664 649.569 648.373 Computers and related products 3.954 3.932 3.864 Motor vehicles and parts 36.177 36.107 36.148 INVENTORIES/SHIPMENTS RATIO: May April

1.35 1.35

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. May factory orders -0.5 pct

HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:

Initial orders for May Durable Goods were released on June 23.

N/A - not available

The Commerce Department said that semiconductor shipments are included in the computers and electronic products and other applicable aggregate totals. They are no longer listed separately.

The inventories/shipments ratio is a measure of the number of months it takes to deplete inventories at the current pace of shipments.

General machinery includes groups such as industrial, farm, construction, mining and metalworking.

