TABLE-U.S. Aug factory orders fall 10.1 pct
October 2, 2014 / 2:00 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE-U.S. Aug factory orders fall 10.1 pct

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on U.S. factory orders, shipments and unfilled orders. ORDERS-PCT CHANGES: Aug July June New Orders -10.1 10.5 1.5 Ex-Transportation -0.1 -0.7 1.4 Ex-Defense -10.3 11.3 1.5 Manufacturing with unfilled orders -22.6 28.7 4.0 Durables -18.4 22.5 2.7 Primary Metals -1.3 -0.4 2.0 General Machinery 0.9 -1.4 5.0 Computers/Electronics 1.5 -0.8 3.8 Electrical Equipment

Appliances 2.0 -3.0 5.8 Transport Equipment -42.2 73.3 2.2

NonDefense aircraft -74.3 315.6 11.2

Defense aircraft 0.2 -32.7 9.5

Ships/boats -2.2 104.2 -39.0 NonDurables -0.4 -0.8 0.4 Computers and related products -8.6 -7.7 -1.2 Motor vehicles/parts -6.5 10.0 -1.2 NonDefense Cap -36.4 60.9 5.1 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 0.4 -0.1 5.4 Defense Cap 5.4 -17.9 4.0 Durables Ex-Transport 0.4 -0.6 3.0 Durables NonDefense -19.2 24.9 2.7 Unfilled-Durables 0.6 5.3 1.0 SHIPMENTS-PCT CHANGES: Aug July June Total -1.0 1.4 0.8 Durables -1.6 3.7 1.2 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 0.1 2.0 1.0 INVENTORIES-PCT CHANGES: Aug July June Total 0.1 unch 0.2 Computers and related products -0.8 2.3 0.3 Motor vehicles and parts 0.7 0.3 1.1 ORDERS-BLNS OF DLRS: Aug July June New Orders 502.007 558.155 505.210 Ex-Transportation 425.474 425.784 428.809 Ex-Defense 491.203 547.735 492.109 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 180.488 233.140 181.134 Durables 244.759 299.862 244.841 Primary Metals 27.546 27.896 27.996 General Machinery 38.132 37.780 38.323 Computers/Electronics 22.845 22.504 22.688 Electrical Equipment

Appliances 10.800 10.590 10.918 Transport Equipment 76.533 132.371 76.401

NonDefense aircraft 17.961 69.976 16.836

Defense aircraft 4.003 3.994 5.931

Ships/boats 2.391 2.444 1.197 NonDurables 257.248 258.293 260.369 Computers and related products 2.234 2.443 2.646 Motor vehicles/parts 47.611 50.904 46.296 NonDefense Cap 86.647 136.323 84.734 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 73.096 72.836 72.944 Defense Cap 8.758 8.312 10.122 Durables Ex-Transport 168.226 167.491 168.440 Durables NonDefense 233.955 289.442 231.740 Unfilled-Durables 1164.463 1157.460 1099.238 SHIPMENTS-BLNS DLRS: Aug July June Total 503.106 508.108 501.319 Durables 245.858 249.815 240.950 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 70.372 70.307 68.937 INVENTORIES-BLNS DLRS: Aug July June Total 653.917 653.068 652.952 Computers and related products 4.664 4.702 4.598 Motor vehicles and parts 26.856 26.667 26.590

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PERCENT CHANGES:

Aug July June

Factory Orders N/A 10.5 1.5

Durable Goods -18.2 22.5 2.7

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. Aug factory orders -9.3 pct

HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:

Initial orders for July durable goods were issued on Aug 26.

N/A - not available

The Commerce Department said that semiconductor shipments are included in the computers and electronic products and other applicable aggregate totals. They are no longer listed separately.

The inventories/shipments ratio is a measure of the number of months it takes to deplete inventories at the current pace of shipments.

General machinery includes groups such as industrial, farm, construction, mining and metalworking.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
