FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-U.S. Sept factory orders fall 0.6 pct
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 4, 2014 / 3:00 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE-U.S. Sept factory orders fall 0.6 pct

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on U.S. factory orders, shipments and unfilled orders. ORDERS-PCT CHANGES: Sept Aug July New Orders -0.6 -10.0 10.5 Ex-Transportation unch unch -0.7 Ex-Defense -0.6 -10.3 11.3 Manufacturing with unfilled orders -1.7 -22.3 28.7 Durables -1.1 -18.3 22.5 Primary Metals 2.5 0.3 -0.4 General Machinery -2.6 1.2 -1.4 Computers/Electronics -2.3 1.7 -0.8 Electrical Equipment

Appliances 3.0 3.1 -3.0 Transport Equipment -3.5 -42.4 73.3

NonDefense aircraft -16.1 -74.0 315.6

Defense aircraft -7.8 -4.7 -32.7

Ships/boats -6.0 -5.3 104.2 NonDurables unch -0.4 -0.8 Computers and related products -2.4 -11.7 -7.7 Motor vehicles/parts 0.3 -6.5 10.0 NonDefense Cap -5.2 -36.4 60.9 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft -1.6 0.4 -0.1 Defense Cap 7.4 4.9 -17.9 Durables Ex-Transport -0.1 0.7 -0.6 Durables NonDefense -1.4 -19.0 24.9 Unfilled-Durables 0.3 0.6 5.3 SHIPMENTS-PCT CHANGES: Sept Aug July Total 0.1 -1.1 1.4 Durables 0.3 -1.7 3.7 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 0.3 0.2 2.0 INVENTORIES-PCT CHANGES: Sept Aug July Total 0.2 0.1 unch Computers and related products 0.9 -0.9 2.3 Motor vehicles and parts 1.4 1.1 0.3 ORDERS-BLNS OF DLRS: Sept Aug July New Orders 499.395 502.159 558.155 Ex-Transportation 425.794 425.868 425.784 Ex-Defense 488.417 491.570 547.735 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 177.987 181.084 233.140 Durables 242.184 245.001 299.862 Primary Metals 28.667 27.972 27.896 General Machinery 37.220 38.226 37.780 Computers/Electronics 22.364 22.894 22.504 Electrical Equipment

Appliances 11.243 10.913 10.590 Transport Equipment 73.601 76.291 132.371

NonDefense aircraft 15.264 18.192 69.976

Defense aircraft 3.509 3.806 3.994

Ships/boats 2.176 2.314 2.444 NonDurables 257.211 257.158 258.293 Computers and related products 2.104 2.156 2.443 Motor vehicles/parts 47.700 47.581 50.904 NonDefense Cap 82.117 86.659 136.323 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 71.956 73.112 72.836 Defense Cap 9.368 8.720 8.312 Durables Ex-Transport 168.583 168.710 167.491 Durables NonDefense 231.206 234.412 289.442 Unfilled-Durables 1168.658 1164.929 1157.460 SHIPMENTS-BLNS DLRS: Sept Aug July Total 503.424 502.690 508.108 Durables 246.213 245.532 249.815 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 70.629 70.450 70.307 INVENTORIES-BLNS DLRS: Sept Aug July Total 655.190 653.641 653.068 Computers and related products 4.702 4.659 4.702 Motor vehicles and parts 27.325 26.953 26.667 INVENTORIES/SHIPMENTS RATIO: Sept Aug

1.30 1.30

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PERCENT CHANGES:

Sept Aug July

Factory Orders N/A -10.1 10.5

Durable Goods -1.3 -18.3 22.5

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. Sept. factory orders -0.6 pct

HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:

Initial orders for September durable goods were issued on Oct. 28.

N/A - not available

The Commerce Department said that semiconductor shipments are included in the computers and electronic products and other applicable aggregate totals. They are no longer listed separately.

The inventories/shipments ratio is a measure of the number of months it takes to deplete inventories at the current pace of shipments.

General machinery includes groups such as industrial, farm, construction, mining and metalworking.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.