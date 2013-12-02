TABLE-U.S. Oct construction spending rises 0.8 pct

Dec 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted annual rates of construction spending, with comparisons: PERCENT CHANGE: Oct Sept Oct‘13/12 Total Spending 0.8 -0.3 5.3 Private Spending -0.5 0.4 6.6

Residential -0.6 1.7 17.8

Lodging 1.2 2.3 18.6

Office 1.2 -1.5 1.0

Commercial 2.8 1.9 6.6

Transportation 2.2 0.3 3.4

Manufacturing 1.3 -4.8 3.3 Public Spending 3.9 -1.9 2.3

Educational 8.5 -6.7 -3.7

Highways/streets 0.6 -1.0 9.2

BILLIONS OF U.S. DOLLARS:

Oct Sept Oct‘12 Total Spending 908.4 901.2 863.1 Private Spending 625.7 629.0 586.8

Residential 326.9 328.7 277.4

Lodging 14.5 14.4 12.3

Office 30.6 30.3 30.3

Commercial 48.3 46.9 45.3

Transportation 13.0 12.7 12.6

Manufacturing 48.7 48.1 47.1 Public Spending 282.7 272.2 276.3

Educational 64.0 59.0 66.5

Highways/streets 83.3 82.8 76.3

Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:

U.S. Oct construction spending: +0.4 pct

NOTE:

The October report includes September data. The September report was delayed from Nov. 1 due to a partial shutdown of the federal government.