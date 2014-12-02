FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-U.S. Oct. construction spending rises 1.1 pct
#Market News
December 2, 2014 / 3:00 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE-U.S. Oct. construction spending rises 1.1 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted annual rates of construction spending, with comparisons: PERCENT CHANGE: Oct Sept Oct‘14/13 Total Spending 1.1 -0.1 3.3 Private Spending 0.6 0.5 4.0

Residential 1.3 0.8 1.9

Lodging 3.7 4.6 15.8

Office 0.8 2.7 20.9

Commercial -2.6 2.8 9.3

Transportation 2.5 0.4 8.1

Manufacturing 3.4 -0.9 23.0 Public Spending 2.3 -1.6 1.5

Educational 2.2 0.4 6.1

Highways/streets 1.1 -3.4 -0.1

BILLIONS OF U.S. DOLLARS:

Oct Sept Oct‘13 Total Spending 971.0 960.3 939.9 Private Spending 692.4 688.0 665.5

Residential 353.8 349.1 347.3

Lodging 16.8 16.2 14.5

Office 38.6 38.3 32.0

Commercial 56.1 57.6 51.3

Transportation 11.7 11.4 10.8

Manufacturing 57.4 55.5 46.7 Public Spending 278.6 272.3 274.4

Educational 64.5 63.1 60.8

Highways/streets 82.0 81.1 82.1

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PCT CHANGES:

Sept Aug

Total Spending -0.4 -0.5

Private Spending -0.1 -0.3

Public Spending -1.3 -1.0

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:

U.S. Oct. construction spending +0.6 pct

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
