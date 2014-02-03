TABLE-U.S. Dec construction spending rises 0.1 pct

Feb 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted annual rates of construction spending, with comparisons: PERCENT CHANGE: Dec Nov Dec‘13/12 Total Spending 0.1 0.8 5.3 Private Spending 1.0 1.7 8.0
Residential 2.6 1.1 18.3
Lodging 0.4 2.8 32.7
Office 1.2 3.4 15.4
Commercial -1.0 5.7 22.7
Transportation -1.5 4.9 24.3
Manufacturing -5.1 1.8 -1.3 Public Spending -2.3 -1.4 -0.7
Educational -7.2 0.1 -10.8
Highways/streets 1.8 0.3 11.3
Dec Nov Dec‘12 Total Spending 930.5 929.9 883.6 Private Spending 663.9 657.1 615.0
Residential 352.6 343.8 298.2
Lodging 16.3 16.3 12.3
Office 34.1 33.7 29.6
Commercial 52.6 53.2 42.9
Transportation 13.4 13.6 10.8
Manufacturing 48.9 51.5 49.5 Public Spending 266.6 272.8 268.5
Educational 58.2 62.7 65.2
Highways/streets 84.0 82.5 75.5
Nov Oct
Total Spending 1.0 0.9
Private Spending 2.2 unch
Public Spending -1.8 3.1
Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:
U.S. Dec construction spending +0.2 pct