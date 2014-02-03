FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-U.S. Dec construction spending rises 0.1 pct
#Market News
February 3, 2014 / 3:00 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE-U.S. Dec construction spending rises 0.1 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted annual rates of construction spending, with comparisons: PERCENT CHANGE: Dec Nov Dec‘13/12 Total Spending 0.1 0.8 5.3 Private Spending 1.0 1.7 8.0

Residential 2.6 1.1 18.3

Lodging 0.4 2.8 32.7

Office 1.2 3.4 15.4

Commercial -1.0 5.7 22.7

Transportation -1.5 4.9 24.3

Manufacturing -5.1 1.8 -1.3 Public Spending -2.3 -1.4 -0.7

Educational -7.2 0.1 -10.8

Highways/streets 1.8 0.3 11.3

BILLIONS OF U.S. DOLLARS:

Dec Nov Dec‘12 Total Spending 930.5 929.9 883.6 Private Spending 663.9 657.1 615.0

Residential 352.6 343.8 298.2

Lodging 16.3 16.3 12.3

Office 34.1 33.7 29.6

Commercial 52.6 53.2 42.9

Transportation 13.4 13.6 10.8

Manufacturing 48.9 51.5 49.5 Public Spending 266.6 272.8 268.5

Educational 58.2 62.7 65.2

Highways/streets 84.0 82.5 75.5

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PCT CHANGES:

Nov Oct

Total Spending 1.0 0.9

Private Spending 2.2 unch

Public Spending -1.8 3.1

Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:

U.S. Dec construction spending +0.2 pct

