TABLE-U.S. Dec factory orders fall 3.4 pct
February 3, 2015

TABLE-U.S. Dec factory orders fall 3.4 pct

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on U.S. factory orders, shipments and unfilled orders. ORDERS-PCT CHANGES: Dec Nov Oct New Orders -3.4 -1.7 -0.7 Ex-Transportation -2.3 -1.3 -1.5 Ex-Defense -3.2 -1.3 -1.2 Manufacturing with unfilled orders -5.4 -2.7 0.5 Durables -3.3 -2.2 0.3 Primary Metals -1.9 -3.5 -2.0 General Machinery -3.2 -0.8 -2.1 Computers/Electronics -1.6 -0.6 unch Electrical Equipment

Appliances 1.0 -0.8 -4.3 Transport Equipment -9.1 -4.0 3.5

NonDefense aircraft -55.5 -11.0 0.8

Defense aircraft -13.8 -10.5 44.1

Ships/boats 19.6 -7.5 9.6 NonDurables -3.4 -1.2 -1.6 Computers and related products -9.6 -0.9 -3.3 Motor vehicles/parts 3.0 0.6 0.7 NonDefense Cap -9.3 -1.5 unch NonDefense Cap ex aircraft -0.1 -0.5 -1.8 Defense Cap -7.9 -12.2 10.0 Durables Ex-Transport -0.8 -1.3 -1.2 Durables NonDefense -3.0 -1.4 -0.7 Unfilled-Durables -0.8 0.2 0.5 SHIPMENTS-PCT CHANGES: Dec Nov Oct Total -1.1 -1.0 -0.9 Durables 1.3 -0.7 -0.1 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 0.2 -0.5 -0.9 INVENTORIES-PCT CHANGES: Dec Nov Oct Total -0.3 unch 0.1 Computers and related products 3.6 -0.9 -0.9 Motor vehicles and parts 0.5 0.2 0.5 ORDERS-BLNS OF DLRS: Dec Nov Oct New Orders 471.454 487.885 496.278 Ex-Transportation 404.632 414.356 419.717 Ex-Defense 461.024 476.424 482.834 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 165.098 174.530 179.389 Durables 230.618 238.575 243.821 Primary Metals 26.597 27.107 28.099 General Machinery 34.878 36.016 36.304 Computers/Electronics 21.948 22.302 22.429 Electrical Equipment

Appliances 10.829 10.718 10.800 Transport Equipment 66.822 73.529 76.561

NonDefense aircraft 6.097 13.701 15.399

Defense aircraft 4.096 4.754 5.312

Ships/boats 2.632 2.200 2.379 NonDurables 240.836 249.310 252.457 Computers and related products 1.832 2.026 2.045 Motor vehicles/parts 49.545 48.117 47.816 NonDefense Cap 73.646 81.184 82.432 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 70.586 70.643 70.997 Defense Cap 8.366 9.083 10.350 Durables Ex-Transport 163796 165046 167260 Durables NonDefense 220188 227114 230377 Unfilled-Durables 1166.943 1176.381 1174.608 SHIPMENTS-BLNS DLRS: Dec Nov Oct Total 488.245 493.522 498.489 Durables 247.409 244.212 246.032 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 70.047 69.941 70.289 INVENTORIES-BLNS DLRS: Dec Nov Oct Total 653.863 655.876 655.567 Computers and related products 4.796 4.629 4.669 Motor vehicles and parts 27.550 27.422 27.360 INVENTORIES/SHIPMENTS RATIO: Dec Nov

1.34 1.33

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PERCENT CHANGES:

Dec Nov Oct

Factory Orders N/A -0.7 -0.7

Durable Goods -3.4 -2.1 0.3

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. Dec. factory orders -2.2 pct

HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:

Initial orders for December durable goods were issued on Jan. 27.

N/A - not available

The Commerce Department said that semiconductor shipments are included in the computers and electronic products and other applicable aggregate totals. They are no longer listed separately.

The inventories/shipments ratio is a measure of the number of months it takes to deplete inventories at the current pace of shipments.

General machinery includes groups such as industrial, farm, construction, mining and metalworking.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
