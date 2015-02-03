TABLE-U.S. Dec factory orders fall 3.4 pct

Feb 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on U.S. factory orders, shipments and unfilled orders. ORDERS-PCT CHANGES: Dec Nov Oct New Orders -3.4 -1.7 -0.7 Ex-Transportation -2.3 -1.3 -1.5 Ex-Defense -3.2 -1.3 -1.2 Manufacturing with unfilled orders -5.4 -2.7 0.5 Durables -3.3 -2.2 0.3 Primary Metals -1.9 -3.5 -2.0 General Machinery -3.2 -0.8 -2.1 Computers/Electronics -1.6 -0.6 unch Electrical Equipment

Appliances 1.0 -0.8 -4.3 Transport Equipment -9.1 -4.0 3.5

NonDefense aircraft -55.5 -11.0 0.8

Defense aircraft -13.8 -10.5 44.1

Ships/boats 19.6 -7.5 9.6 NonDurables -3.4 -1.2 -1.6 Computers and related products -9.6 -0.9 -3.3 Motor vehicles/parts 3.0 0.6 0.7 NonDefense Cap -9.3 -1.5 unch NonDefense Cap ex aircraft -0.1 -0.5 -1.8 Defense Cap -7.9 -12.2 10.0 Durables Ex-Transport -0.8 -1.3 -1.2 Durables NonDefense -3.0 -1.4 -0.7 Unfilled-Durables -0.8 0.2 0.5 SHIPMENTS-PCT CHANGES: Dec Nov Oct Total -1.1 -1.0 -0.9 Durables 1.3 -0.7 -0.1 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 0.2 -0.5 -0.9 INVENTORIES-PCT CHANGES: Dec Nov Oct Total -0.3 unch 0.1 Computers and related products 3.6 -0.9 -0.9 Motor vehicles and parts 0.5 0.2 0.5 ORDERS-BLNS OF DLRS: Dec Nov Oct New Orders 471.454 487.885 496.278 Ex-Transportation 404.632 414.356 419.717 Ex-Defense 461.024 476.424 482.834 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 165.098 174.530 179.389 Durables 230.618 238.575 243.821 Primary Metals 26.597 27.107 28.099 General Machinery 34.878 36.016 36.304 Computers/Electronics 21.948 22.302 22.429 Electrical Equipment

Appliances 10.829 10.718 10.800 Transport Equipment 66.822 73.529 76.561

NonDefense aircraft 6.097 13.701 15.399

Defense aircraft 4.096 4.754 5.312

Ships/boats 2.632 2.200 2.379 NonDurables 240.836 249.310 252.457 Computers and related products 1.832 2.026 2.045 Motor vehicles/parts 49.545 48.117 47.816 NonDefense Cap 73.646 81.184 82.432 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 70.586 70.643 70.997 Defense Cap 8.366 9.083 10.350 Durables Ex-Transport 163796 165046 167260 Durables NonDefense 220188 227114 230377 Unfilled-Durables 1166.943 1176.381 1174.608 SHIPMENTS-BLNS DLRS: Dec Nov Oct Total 488.245 493.522 498.489 Durables 247.409 244.212 246.032 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 70.047 69.941 70.289 INVENTORIES-BLNS DLRS: Dec Nov Oct Total 653.863 655.876 655.567 Computers and related products 4.796 4.629 4.669 Motor vehicles and parts 27.550 27.422 27.360 INVENTORIES/SHIPMENTS RATIO: Dec Nov

1.34 1.33

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PERCENT CHANGES:

Dec Nov Oct

Factory Orders N/A -0.7 -0.7

Durable Goods -3.4 -2.1 0.3

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. Dec. factory orders -2.2 pct

HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:

Initial orders for December durable goods were issued on Jan. 27.

N/A - not available

The Commerce Department said that semiconductor shipments are included in the computers and electronic products and other applicable aggregate totals. They are no longer listed separately.

The inventories/shipments ratio is a measure of the number of months it takes to deplete inventories at the current pace of shipments.

General machinery includes groups such as industrial, farm, construction, mining and metalworking.